DIGI Award Entry Deadline

David Keene– Lyle Bunn, Alan Brawn, and I– the Judges Committee for the DIGI Awards, cannot award your digital signage application, or new product, if you don't enter. I'll cut to the chase: the Entry platform is still open, until Sept. 27th. We're getting entries from around the world.

2011 DIGI Award Categories:

BEST DIGITAL SIGNAGE APPLICATIONS:

• Digital Signage in a Retail store, Local Rollout (a non-national rollout: one or many locations, but all regional, not national)

• Retail Roll-out, National

• Interactive Technology Roll-out

• Best Digital Signage Deployment, for Transportation

• Best Deployment, Entertainment, or Hospitality (cinema, sports venue, hotels, etc)

• Best Deployment, Integration of Digital Signage and Mobile/Cell Phone Technology

BEST DIGITAL SIGNAGE CONTENT:

• Best Digital Signage Content, Merchandising

• Best Content, Ambient (a non ad-based content model; i.e. content was to create branding, mood, etc, not sales lift)

• Best Content, Corporate Communications (non-retail; digital signage for corporate campus)

• Best Content, Interactive

• Best Content, Advertising

BEST NEW PRODUCT FOR DIGITAL SIGNAGE:

• Best New Technology Innovation

• Best New Generation Display Device, Large Screen

• Best New Display Device, Small Screen

• Best New Generation Display Device, (non-LCD or Plasma)

• Best New Content Management Software/Web-based (SaaS, or Software as a Service)

• Best New Content Management Software/Premise-based

JUDGE’S CHOICE AWARD

