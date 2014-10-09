Video Mount's New Wall Mount

Video Mount Products has launched the new FP-XMLPAB “extra medium” low profile articulating wall mount with tilt and list adjustment capabilities at ISC East 2014, held in New York from Nov. 19-20 at the Jacob Javits Convention Center, booth 430. Now shipping with an MSRP of $259.95, the FP-XMLPAB holds most 32- to 52-inch flat panels up to 100 lbs.

Video Mount's FP-XMLPAB“The FP-XMLPAB is a low profile alternative for mounting larger flat panel displays,” explained Keith Fulmer, president of Video Mount Products. “With a closed depth of 1.5 inches and a fully opened extension of 16.2 inches along with a fully adjustable 15 degree tilt, 3 degrees list adjustment and ± 45 degrees of rotation, customers can get a flat panel to the optimal viewing angle needed for any room or office. For added safety and security, the mounting rails accept padlocks for peace-of-mind. All this and more makes the FP-XMLPAB the right choice for all ‘extra medium’ flat panel mounting needs.”