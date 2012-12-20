Bretford Upgrades Mobile Whiteboard with Universal Mounting Bracket

- Bretford Manufacturing, Inc. has upgraded its Mobile Interactive Whiteboard (EDUIWB-AL) with a universal mounting bracket designed for ultra short throw projectors weighing 20 pounds or less.
- The newly updated interactive whiteboard works with most ultra short-throw projector models so schools and businesses have the flexibility to use their brand of choice. It is currently available for order with a lead time of 10 business days.
- Traditional whiteboards are fixed to the wall within the teacher’s domain, which tends to limit interaction with the students. The nature of the Bretford Mobile Interactive Whiteboard allows for more student interface while giving educators the ability to remove the whiteboard from the classroom for sharing and use in other learning areas.
- According to Bob Hoyler, product manager for Bretford Manufacturing, “Bretford has taken advantage of the excellent technology built into today’s smart ultra short throw projectors by developing a mobile whiteboard frame, which has now been improved upon with the addition of a mount that can be used with essentially any ultra short throw projector weighing 20 pounds or less. Educators have moved toward interactive teaching styles where students take a far more active role in the class. The upgraded whiteboard puts the technology more in reach of the students, which is the realm of where learning takes place. It also increases learning space flexibility because educators can fully reconfigure their rooms to accommodate a lesson or bring the whiteboard into non-traditional learning areas like libraries, cafeterias or even hallways.”
- Hoyler noted that the Bretford Mobile Interactive Whiteboard is also a smart budget option at about half the cost of a traditional fixed interactive whiteboard that houses the technology in the board not the projector. Also, because the Bretford product can be moved as opposed to permanently attached to a wall, fewer of them are needed, so they can be shared instead of sitting idly in each classroom.
- “All of these factors make this product attractive to corporate and government facilities as well,” Hoyler said.
- Ideal for interactive presentations anywhere in the classroom or where learning takes place, the enhanced Mobile Interactive Whiteboard offers an adjustable mounting platform that works with most ultra short throw projectors weighing 20 pounds or less, regardless of the brand. Both the projector and the board use a gas shock to place the image at the appropriate height, making it reachable for even the youngest student.
- The new model continues to be compact with the ability to fit through a doorway as narrow as 32-inches, and also includes four-inch locking casters for smooth transport. The whiteboard surface, which is magnetic and dry erase marker-compatible, is constructed from a low-glare porcelain that eliminates projector bright spots. The laptop platform supports up to a 17-inch laptop computer. It includes clamps that can be moved for access to computer drives and articulates 270-degrees for the best positioning during presentations. For additional flexibility, the platform may be mounted to the left or right side of the whiteboard.
- The upgraded Mobile Interactive Whiteboard includes a UL-listed six-outlet power strip with 20-foot power cord and built-in cord winder to reach an outlet, even from the center of a room. Each whiteboard has a 10-foot VGA monitor cable and a USB-A to mini USB-B cable to connect the laptop to the projector. It also has an eight-inch Velcro strap with cord management integrated into the frame to keep the cables clean and prevent snagging when transporting or extending the projector up or down.
- Made in the U.S.A., the new cart has passed the 10-degree tip test for Tall Institutional Carts making it safe for elementary schools where small children are present.