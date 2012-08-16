Vaddio Upgrades ClearVIEW HD-USB PTZ Camera Systems

Vaddio has released a major software update to its USB Camera line.
- The free Version 1.0.1 software update allows ClearVIEW HD-USB PTZ camera users the ability to control the camera from any computer or mobile device that supports a web browser.
- “When we launched our EasyUSB camera systems we knew that our customers would demand a more sophisticated control approach than a traditional IR Remote Control,” said Vaddio CEO, Rob Sheeley. “By connecting to the camera’s Ethernet port, users can now browse to the embedded web server built into the camera and have complete control of the camera by using the preconfigured web page user control panel.”