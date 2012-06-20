Jenne Demos Solutions Designer Tool

- Jenne, Inc. — a value-added distributor of IP telephony, audio and video conferencing, unified communications, data networking and IT security products — conducted demonstrations of its Jenne Solutions Designer (JSD) tool at InfoComm in Las Vegas last week.
- The demos were done in conjunction with Jenne’s videoconferencing and collaboration vendor partner, LifeSize, and included solutions such as the UVC (Universal Video Collaboration) platform, a scalable series of integrated solutions for virtualized teleconferencing.
- The distributor also offered demos of the new Logitech BCC950 Conference Camera along with LifeSize’s scalable ClearSea client/server solution for desktop and mobile video collaboration.
- The Jenne Solutions Designer allows resellers, integrators and AV installers to pre-configure solutions, in a program where they can pick, choose and swap-out different products to be assembled as part of a larger, turnkey solution. The tool provides access to critical product information and pricing, delivering insights into different options and costs as VARs and integrators build their systems, product by product, helping them to create and submit proposals more rapidly.