Extron Offers New Compact DVI Fiber Optic Extender

- Extron Electronics is shipping its DFX 100 Fiber Optic Extender, a transmitter and receiver set for long haul transmission of DVI video signals over one fiber optic cable.
- This extender delivers single link DVI-D signals over multimode fiber optic cable at lengths up to 300 meters (984 feet). Engineered for reliability and image performance, it uses all digital technology to deliver pixel-for-pixel transmission of video images up to 1920x1200, including HDTV 1080p/60. Its integrator-friendly features and compact size make the DFX 100 ideal for applications that require long distance transmission of high resolution video content with the highest quality.
- "The Extron DFX 100 offers system designers a very compact solution for extending DVI signals long distances over a fiber optic cable," said Casey Hall, vice president of sales and marketing for Extron. "With the attached ultra-flexible DVI cable and standard LC fiber optic connectivity, it is also easy to integrate."
- The DFX 100 can be used for simple point-to-point applications or in combination with DMS Series Modular Matrix Switchers that include the new DMS Fiber Matrix Boards. DMS Series matrix switchers can be populated with any combination of DMS DVI and DMS Fiber matrix boards to support local and remote devices. To simplify integration, ultra-flexible DVI cables are attached to the transmitter and the receiver to allow direct connection to source and destination devices. Pre-terminated multimode fiber optic cable assemblies from Extron are available in various lengths from one meter (3.3 feet) to 60 meters (197 feet). Both the DFX 100 transmitter and receiver are housed in 1U, one-eighth rack width enclosures for discreet installation.