BenQ Addresses Home, Gaming, Business, and Education Needs at CES

- BenQ America Corp will bring an extensive product lineup to the 2013 International CES.
- Featuring a wide range of monitors, projectors, lighting products, and interactive flat-panel displays, BenQ will showcase products for the home, gaming, business, and education environments.
- Making their debut at the 2013 International CES are BenQ's new line of home projectors. Priced at around $1,000, the W1070 provides full HD 1080p 3D projection using the high-end DLP Dark Chip 3 (DC3). The W1080ST at just $1,299, offers short-throw full HD 3D projection further simplifying home theater installation and setup by delivering an image more than 100 inches wide at less than six feet away from the screen. The duo is designed to support the latest HDMI to provide simple 3D connectivity from Blu-ray players, gaming consoles, and other supported 3D cable boxes in addition to PCs. With dual HDMI inputs, the projectors facilitate multiple 3D connectivity setups for even more flexibility.
- Also making their debut at the 2013 International CES are BenQ's high-end QisDesign lighting products. The luxury LED lamps blend aesthetics with innovative technology to provide a sensory rich experience. The interactive fixtures offer table, floor, wall, and suspension models made to stimulate the imagination while providing energy savings. QisDesign premium LED lamps are available nationwide in January 2013.
- As the official gaming monitor sponsor of Major League Gaming (MLG), the new RL2455HM is the result of feedback straight from the gaming community, the company says. Designed specifically for console gaming, it provides the ultimate experience for fast paced first-person shooter (FPS) games such as the new Halo 4, as well as popular fighting games like Mortal Kombat — all being featured throughout MLG Pro Circuit Championships in 2013.
- The RL2455HM is designed for speed and features 1-ms GTG response time and low input lag time. Its 60Hz refresh rate is tuned to match console video output and, with dual HDMI ports, the monitor provides smooth gaming experience by rendering all action without ghosting. The RL2455HM features a 24-inch widescreen (16:9) full HD screen, LED backlighting for color reproduction and low power consumption, and a 12 million to 1 contrast ratio. Proprietary BenQ enhancements on the RL2455HM give gamers a competitive edge. The unit's Black eQualizer enables total visibility by allowing gamers to enhance brightness in darker areas of the map without over-exposing white levels, in turn revealing critical combat details. The Smart Scaling feature offers the ability to scale the screen to virtually any custom size easily, ranging from a 24-inch 1080p display to a traditional 17-inch 4:3 format, without impacting controller sensitivity. The monitor provides custom settings for color enhancement, and features 2W internal speakers. The new RL2455HM joins BenQ's elite family of XL and RL Series gaming monitors purpose-built for the professional gamer.
- With no printing, coating, or adhesives on their surface, BenQ's white, asymmetrical VW2230H and VW2430H monitors give off a pure, uncomplicated, and elegant look. Beyond their design, the VW30s connect to any MacBook through an M-book mode, recreating authentic MacBook picture quality on either the 21.5-inch or 24-inch displays. Additionally, thanks to a new Reading Mode, the monitors adjust their settings automatically to simulate the warmth of reading paper. Named by International CES 2013 as a Design and Engineering Award Honoree, the BenQ VW30 series combines LED backlighting with VA panel technology and a 178-degree viewing angle to provide full 1080p HD, 5000:1 native contrast ratio, and Windows 8 compatibility to bring any content on the screen to life.
- BenQ's line of interactive flat panel displays (IFPs) combines the power of highly accurate touch technology, image quality, and multimedia connectivity. Now featuring panel-friendly Windows 8 compatibility, BenQ's 42-inch (T420), 55-inch (TL550), and 65-inch (T650 and TL650) displays bring even more fluidity and intuitive multitasking to boardroom presentations and interactive classroom applications. With1920x1080p full HD resolution, BenQ IFPs offer dynamic contrast ratios up to 10,000:1 and ambient light sensors to adjust displays automatically, integrated speakers to further engage audiences, and robust engineering to eliminate attrition and minimize maintenance. With picture-in-picture (PIP), double optical sensors, and durable 10-bit public information display (PID), the panels' optimum visual clarity can also facilitate interactive applications such as eBoard information displays, dynamic menus, airport flight schedules, and many more.
- BenQ will be presenting its brand new line of business and educations projectors at CES. Featuring its SmartEco technology, BenQ brings big features to business and education at a lower total cost of ownership (TCO). With the 5 Series, small and medium spaces benefit from an improved contrast ratio of 13000:1, up to 6,500-hour lamp life, and support for 3D Blu-ray players via HDMI and NVIDIA 3DTV Play — all at a low price. With the recently released MX520, power consumption can also be reduced by up to 70 percent. SmartEco automatically adjusts lamp power to maximize energy savings by delivering the best contrast and brightness performance, using only as much light as needed. Other energy-efficient functions include Eco Blank, No Source Detected, and Standby modes that dim or blank out the screen whenever projection isn't required. Users experience a lower TCO due to reduced lamp replacement costs, less maintenance than older devices, and lower total power consumption.
- Debuting at the 2013 International CES are the fully interactive MW821ST and MW822ST projectors, which bring classroom and boardroom presentations to a new level by enabling integration with iPad and Android tablets, in addition to greater interaction with BenQ's new PointDraw Pen 3.0 — the pointing device that enables teachers and presenters to write on any projection surface. Combined with QDraw3 interactive software, audiences can access presentation materials, add notes from anywhere in the room, and connect via their personal tablets to give new meaning to the term "Bring Your Own Device" (BYOD). The projectors also feature built-in speakers, an ultra-short-throw ratio of 0.49, quick cooling, and instant restart to keep energy costs down.
- "BenQ continues to experience above market growth across several segments of the consumer electronics marketplace," said Bob Wudeck, director of retail and e-Commerce at BenQ America Corp. "With thought-leading innovations such as SmartEco technology, we are positively differentiating ourselves by providing customers with incredible performance and cost-savings. We will continue to break the boundaries and offer great value in 2013, and look forward to showcasing our products at CES."
- BenQ's new lineup will be on display in South Hall 2, Booth MP25171 at the 2013 International CES.