RSG HD Multi-Format AV Mixer with Built-in USB 3.0

- Roland Systems Group has announced the Roland VR-50HD, an all-in-one AV Mixer with output for web streaming and recording.
- The Roland VR-50HD fully integrates an audio mixer, video switcher, multi-viewer touch screen and USB video/audio streaming into a stand-alone device controllable by a single operator. This product adds HD/multi-format capability to the all-in-one VR Series that includes the Roland VR-5 and VR-3 AV Mixers.
- Typical live events today, whether large or small, all require a wide variety of equipment and needs in order to produce.
- - An audio mixer to mix the audio inputs from various sources including microphones
- - A video mixer to mix various video and computer sources of various formats using difference connectors (digital and analog)
- - Preview monitors to view all the sources
- - Recording or archiving the event
- - Streaming the event online
- The VR-50HD results in a reduction in hardware equipment, setup time and connection complexity ensuring a worry-free, easy to use solution for any event.
- The video side of the VR-50HD includes a 12-input, 4-channel multi-format video switcher that also includes a still store channel for graphics, logo or frame capture. Inputs can be 3G/HD/SD SDI, HDMI, RGB/component and composite. Output includes USB and both a Main and Aux bus, both available via SDI, HDMI and RGB/Component connections. An additional HDMI output is included for an external multi-viewer monitor if desired.
- The audio section includes a 12-channel digital audio mixer at the heart. Sources can be mixed from any of the 12 analog inputs or from audio embedded in the 4 SDI or 4 HDMI inputs. Audio processing includes audio-follow settings as well as gates, compression, PEQ, delay, reverb and even mastering capabilities on the main output. Audio is mixed and re-embedded into the SDI, HDMI, and analog Main and Aux buses as well as the USB output.
- The USB 2.0/3.0 output enables web streaming with ease by simply connecting to a computer running a live streaming service such as USTREAM. Recording is equally simple by using QuickTime or the dedicated Windows/Mac capture software, VR Video Capture.
- The interface is intuitive with dedicated audio faders, gain knobs, video input selectors and touchscreen monitor. The monitor enables a clear way to view, operate menu function and switch video sources. It can provide multiple views including a four or seven channel multi-viewer configuration.
- The VR-50HD is HDCP compliant which allows you to mix copy-protected game, tablet, and Blu-ray content with other computer and camera sources.
- This portable live HD production solution is ideal for schools, churches, council meetings, corporate events, sports, trainings, or any production live to web.