DSE Reveals Apex Content Award Winners

- Digital Signage Expo (DSE) has revealed the independently judged winners of its Apex & Content Awards for 2013 at its 4th Annual Awards Dinner, sponsored this year by the Digital Signage Federation.
San Francisco Public Utility Commission, nominatedby Obscura Digital.This year Gold, Silver and Bronze Apex Awards were presented to winners in 10 categories from a field of 90 entrants:
Arts, Entertainment & Recreation
GOLD Westfield San Francisco Centre, Nominatedby Obscura Digital
SILVER Seminole Casino Coconut Creek, Nominatedby Intermedia Touch Inc.
BRONZE Mansfield Reformatory Preservation Society, Nominatedby DRM Productions Inc.
Business, Industry & Government
GOLD San Francisco Public Utility Commission, Nominatedby Obscura Digital
SILVER Christie West Wing, Nominatedby Christie Digital Systems Canada Inc.
BRONZE Arsenal Media Fountain of Content, Nominatedby Arsenal Media
Education & Healthcare
GOLD University of Waterloo Stratford Campus, Nominated by Westbury National Show Systems Ltd.
SILVER Florida Hospital - Wesley Chapel, Nominatedby Sound Stage Inc.
BRONZE Saint Louis University, Nominatedby NEC Display Solutions
Event Venues
GOLD Antron Showroom, Nominatedby Float4 Interactive
SILVER Dallas Cowboys Stadium, Nominatedby Gefen
BRONZE University of Oregon, Nominatedby Haivision
Food & Beverage
GOLD Dee Daa Restaurants, Nominatedby Arsenal Media
SILVER Top of Waikiki Restaurant, Nominatedby Pacific Digital Signs
BRONZE Starbucks Coffee Co., Nominated by Starbucks Coffee Co.
Hospitality
GOLD Swan & Dolphin Resort, Nominatedby Xpodigital
SILVER Tourisme Montérégie, Nominatedby Arsenal Media
BRONZE Wynn in Las Vegas, Nominatedby JANUS Displays by Morrow Technologies
Interactive Self-Service
GOLD Pepsi, Nominated by Intel
SILVER Telenet Mobile – SmartSpot - DOBIT, Nominatedby Scala Inc.
BRONZE Buffalo Wild Wings, Nominatedby Wireless Ronin Technologies
Public Spaces
GOLD Westfield Shopping Center, Nominatedby Scala Inc.
SILVER Samsung Galaxy S3 Turkey Launch Projection Mapping, Nominatedby Dreambox Visual Communications
BRONZE Clear Channel Spectacolor - Times Square, Nominatedby Clear Channel Spectacolor
Retail
GOLD Build-A-Bear Workshop, Nominated by Build-A-Bear Workshop
SILVER Connections, Nominatedby YCD Multimedia
BRONZE Holt Renfrew Ltd., Nominatedby Rose and Thistle Media
Transportation
GOLD CBS Outdoor, Nominatedby MRI (Manufacturing Resources International)
SILVER McCarran International Airport, Nominatedby Four Winds Interactive
BRONZE IGITerminal - 3 & 1 Airport, Delhi, Nominatedby Times Innovative Media Ltd. (Times OOH)
The DSE 2013 Apex Award of the Year winner is:
Build-A-Bear Workshop, Nominated by Build-A-Bear Workshop
This year Gold, Silver and Bronze Content Awards were presented to winners in 10 different categories from a field of 70 entrants:
Arts, Entertainment & Recreation
GOLD Second Story Interactive Studios, for content created for Vault of the Secret Formula: Bubble-izer
SILVER Intermedia Touch Inc., for content created forSeminole Casino Coconut Creek
BRONZE Arsenal Media, for content created forChristie,The Discovery Wall
Business, Industry & Government
GOLD Arsenal Media, for content created forThe Fountain of Content
SILVER Obscura Digital, for content created forDigital Arts Wall, San Francisco Public Utilities Commission
BRONZE Arsenal Media, for content created for Christie, Kitchener West Wing Lobby
Education & Healthcare
GOLD Intermedia Touch Inc., for content created for Miami Children's Hospital
SILVER Arsenal Media, for content created forWilfrid Laurier University, 100th Anniversary
BRONZE Visix Inc., for content created for University of Iowa Interactive Wayfinding
Event Venues
GOLD Oklahoma City Thunder, for content created forChesapeake Arena
SILVER Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment, for content created for MLSE Live
BRONZE Insteo, for content created forVitec Group
Food & Beverage
GOLD Groupe Viva, for content created for Le 2 Pierrots
SILVER Allure Global Solutions, for content created for Moe's Southwest Grill - Digital Menu Boards
BRONZE Arsenal Media & Jaime Burns, for content created for Dee Daa Restaurants
Hospitality
GOLD Arsenal Media, for content created for The Tourisme Montérégie Experiential Tower
SILVER X20 Media, for content created for Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa
BRONZE Swan & Dolphin Resort, for content created for "ELLA" RFID Reader Project
Multi-Platform
GOLD Arsenal Media and Converse Marketing, for content created for Caterpillar Global Mining,Touchpoint Digital Program
SILVER Elevate Digital, for content created for Groupon
BRONZE Intelligent Multimedia Ltd., for content created for IML Challenges
Public Spaces
GOLD Pearl Media, for content created for Chevy Interactive 3D Projection
SILVER Vanten K.K.,for content created for Ganbatte 365
BRONZE Monster Grupo Creativo S.A. de C.V., for content created for Banamex S.A.
Retail
GOLD Rose and Thistle Media, for content created for Holt Renfrew Ltd.
SILVER All Things Media LLC, for content created for Mercedes-Benz USA, AMG Digital Signage
BRONZE AKQA, for content created for RBS Group
Transportation
GOLD Inwindow Outdoor, for content created for Beneful Virtual Dog Park/Columbus Circle Interactive Wall
“The DSE 2013 Content Award of the Year winner is: Inwindow Outdoor, for content created for Beneful Virtual Dog Park/Columbus Circle Interactive," said Chris Gibbs, president of Exponation, LLC, which produces Digital Signage Expo. “Because innovation and creativity are essential to driving growth in our industry, it is our unique pleasure and privilege to be able to provide a forum that not only nurtures and recognizes these amazing leaps forward, but also one in which all of us can come together and truly appreciate the work that is being produced in our field worldwide. That is why we are pleased to present the 2013 winners who have distinguished themselves in this way.”Digital Signage Expo 2014, co-located with the Interactive Technology Expo and Digital Content Show, is scheduled for February 11-13, 2014, with access to the Exhibit Hall February 12 & 13 at the Sands Expo & Convention Center in Las Vegas.