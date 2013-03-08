DSE Reveals Apex Content Award Winners

Digital Signage Expo (DSE) has revealed the independently judged winners of its Apex & Content Awards for 2013 at its 4th Annual Awards Dinner, sponsored this year by the Digital Signage Federation.

San Francisco Public Utility Commission, nominatedby Obscura Digital.This year Gold, Silver and Bronze Apex Awards were presented to winners in 10 categories from a field of 90 entrants:

Arts, Entertainment & Recreation

GOLD Westfield San Francisco Centre, Nominatedby Obscura Digital

SILVER Seminole Casino Coconut Creek, Nominatedby Intermedia Touch Inc.

BRONZE Mansfield Reformatory Preservation Society, Nominatedby DRM Productions Inc.

Business, Industry & Government

GOLD San Francisco Public Utility Commission, Nominatedby Obscura Digital

SILVER Christie West Wing, Nominatedby Christie Digital Systems Canada Inc.

BRONZE Arsenal Media Fountain of Content, Nominatedby Arsenal Media

Education & Healthcare

GOLD University of Waterloo Stratford Campus, Nominated by Westbury National Show Systems Ltd.

SILVER Florida Hospital - Wesley Chapel, Nominatedby Sound Stage Inc.

BRONZE Saint Louis University, Nominatedby NEC Display Solutions

Event Venues

GOLD Antron Showroom, Nominatedby Float4 Interactive

SILVER Dallas Cowboys Stadium, Nominatedby Gefen

BRONZE University of Oregon, Nominatedby Haivision

Food & Beverage

GOLD Dee Daa Restaurants, Nominatedby Arsenal Media

SILVER Top of Waikiki Restaurant, Nominatedby Pacific Digital Signs

BRONZE Starbucks Coffee Co., Nominated by Starbucks Coffee Co.

Hospitality

GOLD Swan & Dolphin Resort, Nominatedby Xpodigital

SILVER Tourisme Montérégie, Nominatedby Arsenal Media

BRONZE Wynn in Las Vegas, Nominatedby JANUS Displays by Morrow Technologies

Interactive Self-Service

GOLD Pepsi, Nominated by Intel

SILVER Telenet Mobile – SmartSpot - DOBIT, Nominatedby Scala Inc.

BRONZE Buffalo Wild Wings, Nominatedby Wireless Ronin Technologies

Public Spaces

GOLD Westfield Shopping Center, Nominatedby Scala Inc.

SILVER Samsung Galaxy S3 Turkey Launch Projection Mapping, Nominatedby Dreambox Visual Communications

BRONZE Clear Channel Spectacolor - Times Square, Nominatedby Clear Channel Spectacolor

Retail

GOLD Build-A-Bear Workshop, Nominated by Build-A-Bear Workshop

SILVER Connections, Nominatedby YCD Multimedia

BRONZE Holt Renfrew Ltd., Nominatedby Rose and Thistle Media

Transportation

GOLD CBS Outdoor, Nominatedby MRI (Manufacturing Resources International)

SILVER McCarran International Airport, Nominatedby Four Winds Interactive

BRONZE IGITerminal - 3 & 1 Airport, Delhi, Nominatedby Times Innovative Media Ltd. (Times OOH)

The DSE 2013 Apex Award of the Year winner is:

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Nominated by Build-A-Bear Workshop

This year Gold, Silver and Bronze Content Awards were presented to winners in 10 different categories from a field of 70 entrants:

Arts, Entertainment & Recreation

GOLD Second Story Interactive Studios, for content created for Vault of the Secret Formula: Bubble-izer

SILVER Intermedia Touch Inc., for content created forSeminole Casino Coconut Creek

BRONZE Arsenal Media, for content created forChristie,The Discovery Wall

Business, Industry & Government

GOLD Arsenal Media, for content created forThe Fountain of Content

SILVER Obscura Digital, for content created forDigital Arts Wall, San Francisco Public Utilities Commission

BRONZE Arsenal Media, for content created for Christie, Kitchener West Wing Lobby

Education & Healthcare

GOLD Intermedia Touch Inc., for content created for Miami Children's Hospital

SILVER Arsenal Media, for content created forWilfrid Laurier University, 100th Anniversary

BRONZE Visix Inc., for content created for University of Iowa Interactive Wayfinding

Event Venues

GOLD Oklahoma City Thunder, for content created forChesapeake Arena

SILVER Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment, for content created for MLSE Live

BRONZE Insteo, for content created forVitec Group

Food & Beverage

GOLD Groupe Viva, for content created for Le 2 Pierrots

SILVER Allure Global Solutions, for content created for Moe's Southwest Grill - Digital Menu Boards

BRONZE Arsenal Media & Jaime Burns, for content created for Dee Daa Restaurants

Hospitality

GOLD Arsenal Media, for content created for The Tourisme Montérégie Experiential Tower

SILVER X20 Media, for content created for Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa

BRONZE Swan & Dolphin Resort, for content created for "ELLA" RFID Reader Project

Multi-Platform

GOLD Arsenal Media and Converse Marketing, for content created for Caterpillar Global Mining,Touchpoint Digital Program

SILVER Elevate Digital, for content created for Groupon

BRONZE Intelligent Multimedia Ltd., for content created for IML Challenges

Public Spaces

GOLD Pearl Media, for content created for Chevy Interactive 3D Projection

SILVER Vanten K.K.,for content created for Ganbatte 365

BRONZE Monster Grupo Creativo S.A. de C.V., for content created for Banamex S.A.

Retail

GOLD Rose and Thistle Media, for content created for Holt Renfrew Ltd.

SILVER All Things Media LLC, for content created for Mercedes-Benz USA, AMG Digital Signage

BRONZE AKQA, for content created for RBS Group

Transportation

GOLD Inwindow Outdoor, for content created for Beneful Virtual Dog Park/Columbus Circle Interactive Wall

“The DSE 2013 Content Award of the Year winner is: Inwindow Outdoor, for content created for Beneful Virtual Dog Park/Columbus Circle Interactive," said Chris Gibbs, president of Exponation, LLC, which produces Digital Signage Expo. “Because innovation and creativity are essential to driving growth in our industry, it is our unique pleasure and privilege to be able to provide a forum that not only nurtures and recognizes these amazing leaps forward, but also one in which all of us can come together and truly appreciate the work that is being produced in our field worldwide. That is why we are pleased to present the 2013 winners who have distinguished themselves in this way.”Digital Signage Expo 2014, co-located with the Interactive Technology Expo and Digital Content Show, is scheduled for February 11-13, 2014, with access to the Exhibit Hall February 12 & 13 at the Sands Expo & Convention Center in Las Vegas.