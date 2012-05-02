Adtec EN-20 SDI MPEG 2 Encoder with ASI

Adtec Digital's EN-20 is a HD/SD dual-service SDI MPEG 2 encoder with ASI, IP and optional up-converted QAM outputs.

Features of the EN-20 include dual-service HD and SD video encoding ASI, IP, and optional up-converted QAM outputs and broadcast level VBI support.

The EN-20 is compliant with the ATSC A69 program and PSIP with optional support of Adtec's DTV guide cloud PSIP service. The device automatically detects the video standard on each of its HDSDI inputs then encodes and multiplexes the signals into a multiple program transport stream with either DVB or ATSC tables. Closed captioning, AFD, and other VBI services are supported including 608 to 708 caption up-conversion. An emergency alert input is also included with triggering via GPI, serial or ethernet.