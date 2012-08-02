IAVI Releases 2012 Summer Product Catalog

IAVI has released its 2012 Summer Product Catalog, featuring projectors, display panels and accessories from globally known leaders in professional audio visual electronics and accessories manufacturing.

This 100 page Professional AV Product Guide showcases over 500 ProAV products from 37 brands across 20 separate categories, and includes tips and suggestions for entering the digital signage installation market as well as affordable energy savings solutions. IAVI’s Fifth Edition Catalog is available in both a digital and print version and will be largely distributed to over 10,000 professional AV resellers nationwide electronically and in print.

“IAVI is proud to announce the release of this valuable resource for our customers," said Bill Woodard, vice president, purchasing and marketing, IAVI. "Our sales representatives are always available to assist when choosing the best projectors, display panels and accessories for our customers’ projects and IAVI’s 2012 Product Guide is a great tool to be used as an extension of our consultative approach to selling professional AV products.”