BTX Distributes Reach US Multi-Streaming Solutions

- BTX Technologies is distributing the Reach US line of products, which synchronously captures multiple HD, SD or VGA inputs at full resolution for streaming live or on-demand over IP enabled networks.
- Each Reach US product is a multi-streaming device which can capture a wide variety of inputs. These inputs can be slide shows from projectors, computer feeds, mobile devices, cameras, microphones, medical equipment, and video conferencing systems.
- Feeds can then be viewed live or on-demand. Because of the solutions unique multi-streaming technology, the viewer can dynamically choose a layout best suited for their requirements - by watching a composite of all captured streams or select only those that are of interest. The streams can be reviewed at original resolution or at a lower bit rate when necessary.
- “BTX understands that our integrators are constantly evaluating new technologies and solutions to grow their business,” said Greg Schwartz, president of BTX, “and we are serious about offering new product opportunities for sales and service to our partners. Higher education, healthcare, and training professionals can rely on Reach US when delivery, resolution, and AV fidelity are key factors in a project.”
- “Reach US chose BTX specifically because of their strong technical capabilities,” said Doug Curl, Reach US. “With the Reach US features and functionality and BTX’s ability to support the sale, we know that we have a winning combination.”
- The Reach US solution features hardware platforms embedded with an operating system for high reliability and easy maintenance, allowing for a flexible and scalable solution good for any size project.
- BTX is offering lunch and learn live demonstrations of Reach US solutions.