TV One Adds Multi-Format Dual Monitor

Erlanger, KY--The new LM-702HDA Multi-format, Dual 7-inch Color LCD Monitor with Audio is the latest addition to the growing range of TV One Broadcast and Production LCD Displays.

The LM-702HDA has a multitude of video signal formats that may be accurately monitored. The unit features inputs for SDI (either SD or HD) with an active output, Analog RGBHV, YPbPr Component Video, a Composite Video and a YC input. NTSC and PAL Television Standards are supported and automatically detected.

SDI, AES and analog on screen audio monitoring is standard with the LM-702HDA, displaying audio level bar indictors. Front panel tally LED's can be activated externally via the DB9 connector. The OSD Menu contains all the necessary controls to adjust Contrast, Brightness, Sharpness, Color Level (R-G-B), and other parameters necessary for optimum monitor performance. Results of these adjustments can be viewed via the On Screen Display. A Sync Delay (Pulse Cross) mode allows viewing of the vertical and horizontal sync and vertical blanking intervals. The Blue Only mode facilitates accurate monitor setup when viewing color bars.

The Dual 7-inch Monitor includes a unique tilt rack mount kit that tilts up or down to optimize the viewing angle.