Leon Speakers Appoints Two International Sales Managers

- Leon Speakers has partnered with two international sales management consultants to handle its international sales and logistics.
- Paul Sabbah and Gary Vlaeminck will work together to fill out Leon’s network of international dealers and distributors in markets including Russia, Africa and the Middle East, while working with current Leon distributors to build the business.
- “We are very excited to be working with such accomplished industry veterans,” said Ethan Kaplan, director of marketing, Leon Speakers. “I’ve had the opportunity to see them in action at several industry events and I believe Paul and Gary know the marketplace better than anyone else and their expertise will help take Leon to the next level internationally.”
- Since 2007, Paul Sabbah has been selling CE and CI products in 50 countries around the world, including Salamander Designs as well as several other reputable brands. Paul is a Trustee of the CEA Foundation and has deep ties in the a/v industry and a vast knowledge of international markets.
- “I am honored to partner with Leon, a company with such an excellent reputation and commitment to bringing its customers innovative products that set standards in the custom high-fidelity audio market,” said Paul. “Gary and I are very excited to tell the Leon story to our customers and grow the brand worldwide"
- Gary Vlaeminck has a 19-year track record of success in global sales strategy and management at some of the world’s leading AV companies including Lutron, Speakercraft and Liberty AV. Gary is originally from the UK and has a rich understanding of the EMEA and APAC markets.
- “I truly appreciate the artistry of good quality sound but, more importantly, I enjoy being able to help dealers create a ‘masterpiece’ for their client and Leon provides products and solutions that accomplish that,” said Gary. “I look forward to working with Paul and the talented team at Leon, as we all strive toward the common goal of maintaining and further strengthening the popularity of Leon products around the world.”