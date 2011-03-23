Burst Contracted for Rangers Ballpark

Denver, CO--Burst has been contracted by Sony Electronics' Systems Solutions group to build and commission the high definition digital video replay system and replay control room at Rangers Ballpark in Arlington.

Burst previously designed and built the video replay systems for both the Dallas Cowboys Stadium and the American Airlines Center.

The digital HD video replay system Burst is installing at the Rangers Ballpark will include a 42-foot wide by 120-foot wide Daktronics large-screen LED display in the Home Run Porch behind right field. Three strategically-placed main cameras and two point of view cameras will capture game day action; two wireless "fan cams" will capture fan antics in the stands and around the venue.

The replay control room will double as a general control room to accommodate the team's varied production needs, including games and game day live production as well as prerecorded special feature pieces on players, events and history that may be used during the game. Two nonlinear editing stations in the control room provide offline editing capability.

At the heart of the control system is a Sony MVS-8000X 3D-capable switcher and cameras. Other products driving the system are EVS 'slomo' equipment, Evertz core and routing equipment, four Chyron LEx3 graphics systems, a Click Effects Crossfire system will provide instant access to video and audio clips, two Ross servers which will be used as clip servers, Riedel and Clearcom intercom equipment and TBC consoles.