Attero Tech Releases GearBox Switch

Attero Tech has released the new GearBox 18/6 Networked AutoMixer, featuring an 8-port PoE Ethernet switch.
- Native support for room combining and remote-volume control (using the RC-4 Room Combining control and the RV-1 Remote Volume control) makes the GearBox an ideal solution for a wide range of small venues such as conference rooms, hotels, and houses of worship, according to the company.
- The GearBox features a gig Ethernet expansion port for connection to an additional Ethernet switch, a built-in WAN port for 3rd party (AMX, Crestron, iPad, etc.) control, or for remote-system monitoring, and 18 inputs and 6 outputs, all with full matrix mixing.
- The GearBox allows for analog I/O using the Attero Tech InBox, OutBox, VoiceBox and any other CobraNet compatible equipment, built-in support for room combining up to 4 rooms, and RV-1 Remote Volume Control and RC-4 Room Combining Control for user system control.