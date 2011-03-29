Sennheiser Names Dealer of the Year

Old Lyme, CT--The U.S. subsidiary of headphone and microphone manufacturer Sennheiser has named B&H Photo Video its 2010 Dealer of the Year for professional audio systems and solutions. In addition, Sennheiser named Full Compass Systems its 2010 Dealer of the Year for systems integration solutions.
- Sennheiser has made donations to the Fender Music Foundation in the name of B&H Photo Video and Full Compass. The donation supports funding and resources for musical education programs across the country.
- "We are pleased to announce B&H as Dealer of the Year, Professional Systems,” said Jeff Alexander, vice president of sales for Sennheiser Electronic Corporation’s professional products and systems integration division. “B&H is an incredible resource to the professional audio community, providing an unparalleled degree of knowledge and customer support. We congratulate them on winning this award and are honored to make a donation to the Fender Music Foundation on their behalf."
- "Full Compass delivered very impressive sales results for 2010 and continues to distinguish itself as a go-to source in the systems integration market," Alexander said.
- "At Full Compass, we have built our success on delivering value to the customer and exceeding expectations," said Mark Nash, Full Compass president. "We are proud to recommend Sennheiser to our customers because we believe that they share these same core values. Sennheiser and Full Compass are brands that have stood the test of time and have proven themselves in the AV market. We look forward to many more years of successful partnership."