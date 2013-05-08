Chief FUSION LCM Video Wall Ceiling Mounts

- Chief's FUSION Video Wall Ceiling Mounts enable TV positioning and flexible adjustments for digital signage installations. Features of the ceiling video wall mounts include independent knobs for precise height and plumb micro-adjustments, no tools required; micro-height and leveling adjustment at all column intersection points; and infinite screen positioning. The solid construction will support displays up to 55 inches ranging from 85 to 125 pounds per screen.
- The ceiling mounted video wall is compatible with traditional 1.5-inch NPT and Chief's new CPA pin connection ceiling plates and column system.
- The LCM video wall mounts are the second in a series of FUSION ceiling mounts and accessories.