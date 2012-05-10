Altinex Releases TNP162, TNP162C Interconnect Boxes

Altinex has announced the availability of the dual input-type TNP162 / TNP162C Interconnect Boxes, a new addition to its expanding line of Tilt ‘N Plug interconnect offerings.

As a compact interconnect solution designed for installation into tables, podiums, or other furniture as part of an AV presentation system, the new TNP162 / TNP162C offers one touch access to a variety of video, audio, computer, network, and power connections.

As an easy-to-use tabletop connection device, the Altinex TNP162 is a tool for facilitating power, Internet/Network access, plus audio and video connections for one’s laptop computer while attending a meeting in the company boardroom or presentation space. The standard configuration TNP162 provides two different input plates. One input section provides two CAT6 (RJ45) input connections and two AC power connections. The other provides one AC power connection, Computer Video (15-pin HD), Computer Audio (3.5 mm Stereo Mini), Modem (RJ11), and Network CAT6 (RJ45) input connections. All signals are pass-through.

The Altinex TNP162C is highly customizable, with a wide range of available connector options—all factory-configured and terminated so installations are quick. By calling Altinex customer service at 1-800-ALTINEX or visiting the company’s website, one is able to select from a variety of connector options such as USB, S-Video, RCA, BNC, and more. Each AV and Data connector comes with a 6-foot cable and is terminated appropriately for quick connections to one’s audio-visual system (wall plate, floor plate, etc.). AC Power connections are provided with 9-10 foot cable lengths.

Either module of the TNP162 can be reversed before installation and each input plate is accessed by pushing down on the top cover. The unit then auto-tilts open with assistance from an internal pneumatic spring. Once open, the input plate remains securely in place. The input plate is hidden, or closed, by pressing down on the top cover until the latching mechanism engages. In the closed position, the top panels lie flush with the table's top, held in place by the latching mechanism. This secure fit also means less chance for paperwork to catch the TNP162’s edges when being passed across a table—so documents remain clean and professional in appearance.

“Our TNP162 and TNP162C Tilt ‘N Plug interconnect boxes are the ideal boardroom choice for creating a quick and convenient means of patching equipment into a company’s data network or presentation system," said Grant Cossey, Altinex vice president of sales. "With its ability to be customized in so many ways, the TNP162C offers tremendous flexibility for configuring a presentation space exactly to one’s preferences. To match any room’s décor, its bezel is available in black or brushed aluminum, so it looks terrific. With the quick, easy access these units afford combined with their elegant design, the TNP162 and TNP162C create a high-tech visual aesthetic that compliments the décor of any boardroom or presentation space.”