LG Debuts Mass Market, Turkney Digital Signage Solution

- To provide digital signage accessible for the masses, LG Electronics released its SuperSign Premier-s solution in the digital signage pavilion this week at DSE 2011 (Booth 1800). The standalone booth is designed to allow attendees hands-on interaction with the product to experience its flexibility and ease-of-use first hand.
- “SuperSign Premier-s is a solution designed specifically for SMBs (small- and medium-sized businesses) seeking a straightforward and dynamic approach to communicate with their target audiences,” said Jeff Dowell, vice president, Digital Signage, LG Electronics USA. “This market needs cost-effective solutions, not just products, and LG is in a unique position to deliver tremendous value with a ‘solution as a service’ approach in the form of SuperSign.”
- LG says that, "SuperSign Premier-s brings together all the core elements required by small and medium businesses – hardware, software, services, support and a wide variety of professional content – allowing them the ability to quickly set-up, manage and operate digital signage. With a user interface specifically designed for SMBs deploying networks of 25 players or less, SuperSign Premier-s comes with a hardware package consisting of an LG flat panel display (model M4214C) and the LG NC-2000 media player, which provides access to content management software and starter templates as well as news and weather feeds."
- Providing engaging content is a critical success component to any signage solution. As a result, SuperSign Premier-s is supported by an ecosystem of variety of key content providers, led by CNN, which provides more than a dozen news and entertainment feeds that can be easily and quickly integrated by the end user. LG has also teamed up with iStockphoto, to offer easy, affordable and royalty-free photos, illustrations, video, audio and Flash files for additional content options.
- SuperSign Premier-s is available at select major distributors with 48-hour on-site hardware swap* and 24-hour tech support. It comes in a three-year pre-paid subscription, starting at $4,599 or a financed lease for $149 per month for 36 months**.
**For specifics on pricing or about becoming an authorized LG Certified Content Provider, visit LGMakesItSimple.com.