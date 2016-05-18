LG Brings OLED Digital Signage to InfoComm

The What: LG Electronics USA Business Solutions has revealed digital signage displays based on revolutionary OLED technology that will be on display at InfoComm 2016. The dual-sided displays will be available in curved and flat configurations.

The What Else: “With a fully established stake in the ground in the consumer marketplace, LG is now expanding the OLED reach to end-users in the commercial arena for a truly immersive viewing experience that’s unlike anything they’ve ever seen,” said Clark Brown, vice president, digital signage, LG Electronics USA Business Solutions. “LG is able to empower business owners and system integrators to reach and engage consumers in ways never thought possible by creating a lasting impression and driving businesses’ bottom line.”

OLED is a new category of display that delivers high-quality images even from wide viewing angles unlike any LCD/LED display can deliver. With OLED, each of the screen’s eight million pixels can be turned on and turned off. That means blacks rendered by LG's OLED displays are up to 200 times deeper than those of an LCD panel.

The Dual-View Curved Tiling OLED display offers a curved design using slim tiles to form customizable displays that link two, three or four tiles together. The 65-inch portrait display, boasts a paper-thin, dual-sided view to offer customers a multi-media experience while providing retailers a way to utilize their space efficiently.

The Dual-View Flat OLED display also offers a space-efficient dual-sided view to provide customers a two-sided media experience in full HD (1920 x 1080). With an even slimmer depth, measuring under eight mm, and three different installation options—ceiling suspension, wall-mount and floor stand—this 55-inch flat OLED commercial display allows retailers to plan the most efficient use in any retail space while utilizing a high-end display solution. The display has the unique ability to swap and mirror content on either side of the screen with a simple press of a remote control button.

The Bottom Line: Each screen boasts 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) resolution, showcasing a bigger, bolder and more lifelike viewing experience to capture consumer attention effortlessly. High-performance system-on-a-chip (SoC) and an internal memory capacity enable UHD-synced playback without the need for PCs or media players.