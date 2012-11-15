Installers Choice Releases AV Racks and Accessories Catalog

- Installers Choice has just released its new 32 pg. AV Racks and Accessories Catalog. The new IC catalog features new rack solutions that make AV installations simpler. Seven distinct rack models are available-including its SnapRax and RX3 Series (Rotating and Retractable Rack).
- SnapRax frames ship packaged flat to the installation site, where they are typically assembled within five minutes - with only eight screws. According to the company benefits installers as it saves installation time and money, and requires no product inventory space.
- The RX3 is another rack kit that ships in the flat and assembles quickly-it retracts and rotates from the wall to access rack mount components, then slides back so that it is flush with the wall.
- The Installers Choice FFR Series of low profile, fully welded, open racks is ideal for boardrooms, conference rooms—anyplace where a rack mount system needs to be integrated discretely inside lecterns, credenzas and desks. The new WMR wall mount rack has been designed as a cost effective smaller systems solution that mounts to the wall for applications where space is limited. TN Series racks are also available to address cooling, higher density, higher load ratings, and other design requirements.
- The TN Series racks ship with the accessories completely assembled in and on the rack and are available in your choice of 12 standard colors. Our expanded power section features a wide variety of power solutions that provide optimal vertical and horizontal rack mount power support for all of your AV electronic components. All Installer’s Choice racks are designed and manufactured in the USA. Custom designs, colors and private branding are also available upon request.