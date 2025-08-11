Pro AV Newsmakers: Acquisitions, Investments, and More

It was a big week in Pro AV, and yes that means more acquisitions. Here is your weekly rundown on what you have may missed in personnel moves, partnerships, and much more.

First, D-Tools secured a $12 million Series C investment through StellarIQ, with continued support from Greybull Stewardship, D-Tools’ majority investor. The new funding supports D-Tools' mission to become the de facto end-to-end software solution for electronic systems contractors and reinforces Greybull’s long-term commitment to the company. We covered the news here last Tuesday and you can find out the details here.

Elsewhere, Navori Labs acquired Signagelive. By the end of 2025, the joint organization will boast more than 45 dedicated developers focused exclusively on delivering scalable, flexible, and data-centric signage technology. You can get the details here.



People News

Jessica Tropea Joins Neutrik Americas

Neutrik Americas has added Jessica Tropea to its team as customer solutions engineer–fiber optics. With more than a decade of experience in technical sales, fiber optic solutions, and customer-focused engineering, Tropea brings a wealth of industry knowledge and a proven track record of delivering innovative solutions for complex applications.

Prior to joining Neutrik Americas, Tropea held key roles at companies such as Fiber Instrument Sales (FIS) and BTX Technologies, specializing in fiber optic technologies and customer engineering support. Her expertise spans solution design, technical sales support, and project management for OEMs, system integrators, and end users across multiple industries.

Telos Alliance Welcomes Egor Tyagunov to Global Sales Team

Telos Alliance welcomed Egor Tyagunov back to the company in his new position of sales manager, media solutions, EMEA. Tyagunov’s previous tenure with Telos Alliance was as sales manager for the CEE and CIS regions.

In his new role, Tyagunov will primarily focus on the Jünger Audio and Linear Acoustic product lines, which are uniquely positioned to provide television, streaming, and on-demand broadcasters with the tools needed to deliver compelling, immersive TV audio to today’s sophisticated viewers.

Company News

Audiologic Appointed as Official Distributor of QSC Audio in the UK and Ireland

Audiologic has been appointed official distributor for the QSC Audio product portfolio in the U.K. and Ireland. Audiologic has a long-standing and successful relationship as distributor of Q-SYS in the U.K. This new appointment to be official distributor of QSC Audio solidifies that wider relationship between both companies and significantly broadens the product portfolio and expertise at Audiologic for all QSC products within the AV market, specifically catering to the systems integration market. The expanded portfolio includes the recently introduced KC12 loudspeaker system, L Class system, and the K.2 and CP loudspeakers, complementing Audiologic's existing Q-SYS offering.

The partnership encompasses comprehensive sales support, as well as technical and logistical services. Customers in the U.K. and Ireland will benefit from faster delivery times, localized support, and improved access to training and support resources for all QSC Audio products.

B-Tech, SYSTEAM GmbH Have New Distribution Partnership

B-Tech AV Mounts announced a new distribution agreement with SYSTEAM GmbH, an IT distributor based in Ebensfeld, Germany. This strategic partnership supports B-Tech’s continued growth in the DACH region and marks SYSTEAM’s expansion into the professional AV sector.

Founded in 1985, SYSTEAM has built a strong reputation within the German IT channel and recently launched a dedicated Pro AV Business Unit, securing display partnerships with brands such as Samsung and Avocor. The collaboration will give SYSTEAM access to B-Tech’s full portfolio of AV mounting solutions, covering everything from dvLED and digital signage to video conferencing and multi-screen video walls.

SYSTEAM will promote the B-Tech brand through targeted marketing campaigns, training, and project support, with joint webinars and events already in the pipeline. The partnership builds on shared values and complements SYSTEAM’s existing success with Neomounts, one of B-Tech’s partner companies in the Global Mounts Group

Clearwing Joins Clair Global

Clearwing, which offers production services and systems integration from its Milwaukee and Phoenix-based offices, has joined Clair Global. The alignment enables both companies to expand their capabilities while maintaining the personal, relationship-focused approach that has earned client loyalty over the past five decades.

Founded in 1976, Clearwing has earned its reputation by delivering audio, lighting, video, and rigging solutions for live events and permanent installations. Within its systems integration business, Clearwing has delivered solutions for a vast portfolio of museums, performing arts centers, educational facilities, houses of worship, arena and stadium venues, and themed entertainment applications.

Clearwing will maintain its brand, leadership, and team. Joining Clair Global provides Clearwing with access to greater resources, infrastructure, and support, enabling the company to serve clients more effectively and take on larger, more complex projects.

For Clair Global, Clearwing’s addition strengthens its presence in key regional markets and brings in another team of top-tier professionals who uphold strong values and a focus on delivering outstanding results.

Renkus-Heinz Appoints Quest Marketing ﻿as New Sales Representatives

Quest Marketing is now Renkus-Heinz's new sales representatives in Florida. This new collaboration aims to enhance Renkus-Heinz’s presence in Florida and Puerto Rico, bringing its range of loudspeakers to even more customers.

Quest Marketing is a Florida-based technology rep company. Formed in 1996, the organization works with audio, video, lighting and music companies that offer innovative solutions. Early on, Quest Marketing’s product focus was on studio recording and post, but as technology evolved, they branched out to loudspeakers, amps, processors and consoles, making them an ideal partner for Renkus-Heinz.