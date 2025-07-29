ProjX360 Releases New Invoice Enhancements for AV Integration Firms

ProjX360, a 2025 SCN Stellar Service award-winner, is set to release new invoicing enhancements designed to support the complex billing needs of AV integration companies. The new invoicing module will introduce three distinct invoice types—Request for Payment, Standard, and Delivery—allowing integration firms to more effectively manage their billing workflows using accrual-based accounting methods. These new options provide the flexibility to invoice based on project milestones, product delivery, or completed work, offering improved alignment between operations and accounting.

In conjunction with these updates, ProjX360 is releasing enhanced QuickBooks integrations to support the seamless transfer of all new invoice types into users’ accounting systems—reducing manual entry, increasing accuracy, and improving overall efficiency.

The update will also include new billing and invoice reports, providing greater visibility into financial performance, outstanding balances, and project-level billing activity.

“These enhancements are part of our ongoing commitment to provide integrators with the tools they need to run smarter, more profitable businesses,” said Doug Greenwald, founder and CEO of ProjX360.