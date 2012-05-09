Gefen Digital Signage Media Player Wi-Fi

Gefen's Digital Signage Media Player with Wi-Fi and the Digital Signage Media Player with Wi-Fi Plus now utilize HTML5-based widgets to simplify and improve the user experience.
- The widget-based system makes content creation simple, allowing a drag and drop function to import elements into the design. Date/time, RSS feeds, and news widgets are already provided in the software that comes with both the Digital Signage Media Player with Wi-Fi and the Plus model. Users can upload playlists, create schedules, and more for convenient content management.
- Both include a selection of twenty pre-designed templates for multiple zones to more effectively jump-start content development and deployment.