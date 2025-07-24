This 55-Inch Digital Screen Helps Promote Sustainability on a Reverse Vending Machine

Olyns is a Silicon Valley startup innovating at the intersection of recycling and retail media. Its flagship product, “The Cube,” is an AI-powered reverse vending machine equipped with a 55-inch digital screen powered by Wovenmedia and BrightSign that promotes sustainability and brand engagement in high-traffic retail environments.

Only 14% of plastic is collected for recycling, leading to significant waste that pollutes ecosystems. Olyns set out to address this by encouraging everyday recycling through The Cube. Positioned at the entrances of high-traffic retail locations, each Cube incentivizes recycling while delivering targeted brand messaging to consumers before they shop.

To succeed, Olyns needed more than smart hardware. They required a digital signage solution that could operate continuously and reliably in unattended retail environments, support remote management for quick updates to dynamic advertising content across a growing fleet of Cubes, scale easily as the network expands nationally, ensure seamless playback to maximize ad visibility and engagement, and work with their chosen Programmatic Advertising platform for network monetization.

To meet these demands, Olyns partnered with Wovenmedia and BrightSign—combining a content management system (CMS) with media players to power the full digital experience.

Olyns selected Wovenmedia and BrightSign to deliver a digital signage solution that could meet the unique demands of The Cube.

Wovenmedia’s flexible, cloud-based CMS allows Olyns to scale effortlessly—adding new units, localizing content, and updating campaigns in real time across the entire network or by designated marketing zones. Additionally, BrightSign’s digital signage players, powered by their purpose-built operating system BrightSignOS, were designed with reliability and durability in mind—ensuring seamless playback across Olyns’ network.

The combination of Wovenmedia’s software and BrightSign’s hardware and operating system gave Olyns a dependable, scalable solution that supports its dual mission: improving recycling rates and enabling brand storytelling at the point of purchase.

The Olyns solution is a win-win for the environment, retailers, customers, and brands. As Olyns continues to grow its network across the United States, it knows it can rely on Wovenmedia’s CMS to support that growth regardless of how geographically dispersed its network becomes.