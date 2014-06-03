InfoComm Digital Signage Awards Entry Closes Thursday

The “Best of Show– Digital Signage” Awards for the InfoComm Show, is still open for entries, but entry closes Thursday. The first ever Digital Signage Awards will be presented onsite at the InfoComm show in June– but entries must be received by this Thursday June 5th.

If your company will have a booth at the InfoComm show, enter your Digital Signage product for the “Best of Show Award” consideration. Click the link below to enter.

Click here to enter ...and select “Best of Show: Digital Signage”.

The winners of Best of Show Awards– Digital Signage, will be judged onsite by a special panel of digital signage experts and will be announced on-site the last day of the InfoComm Show in Las Vegas, June 20th. Enter online now (and entry can not be done on site at the InfoComm show).

All entrants will have their new product or products highlighted in a special post-InfoComm eZine delivered to the entire industry. Details at: http://www.newbaymedia.com/newbay-media-best-of-show-infocomm-awards-information-page-and-faq/

The new program is part of NewBay’s new Best of Show program, in which manufacturers that are exhibiting at the InfoComm Show are eligible to enter their new products under the auspices of several NewBay magazines.

For questions on the entry process, email Digital Signage magazine Executive Editor David Keene, at jdavidkeene@gmail.com

