BTX to Show MediaMessenger Digital Signage Kit at DSE 2013

- BTX Technologies will showcase its MediaMessenger Digital Signage Kit at DSE 2013 in the Philips Commercial Signage booth 1031. In addition, BTX will be assisting visitors at the Philips Commercial Signage, Net Display Systems (NDS), and Gefen exhibiting booths, where the companies will be displaying a variety of digital signage products available through BTX.
- Available in three options (Gold, Silver, and Bronze), the Kit includes everything needed to set up a digital signage system. Designed for media-intensive presentations, content is driven to the Kit's display by the BTX MediaMessenger Media Player. The MediaMessenger player is optimized for PowerPoint content, Flash, 1080p video, rotating pictures, scrolling text, and more. BTX staff will be on hand to demonstrate the Kit for booth visitors.
- Gefen products on display in booth 1418 will include the GefenTV Wireless for HDMI Extender system. BTX will help demonstrate how the GefenTV system sends content from HD sources — including computers, set-top boxes, and Blu-ray players — to any remote HD display up to 80 feet (25 meters). GefenTV consists of a small sender unit and one table-top receiver unit, which support resolutions up to 1080p full HD along with support for 7.1-channels of digital audio in PCM, Dolby, or DTS formats. Also on display will be Gefen's HD Digital Signage Media Player.
- In booth 1036, Net Display Systems (NDS) will showcase its PADS4 Digital Signage Software, which powers BTX's MediaMessenger Digital Signage Kit. The upcoming 4.2 release of PADS4 will offer warranted uptime and peace of mind for NDS customers. Disaster recovery, fully automated back-up capabilities, and intelligent routing is designed to ensure mission critical communication anytime, anywhere. BTX will show booth visitors how predefined configurations and an automatic server detection feature simplify installation, while new native data providers allow for more real-time external sources.
- "Attendees at this year's DSE will have the opportunity to see an assortment of digital signage solutions available through BTX," said Greg Schwartz, president of BTX. "Going beyond distribution, we look forward to working side-by-side with Gefen, NDS, and Philips Commercial Signage."