Lutron Opens NY Global Specification Office

- Coopersburg, PA--Lutron Electronics has opened a New York global specification office. The New York location joins the company's many global specification offices including Toronto, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Singapore, Dubai, London, Sao Paolo, Shanghai, and Chihuahua.
- The 2,300-square-foot facility features a diverse line of Lutron light control products presented in an innovative and versatile commercial office. The space includes an open office mock-up, a private office and a conference room. The specification office provides visitors with the opportunity explore a wide variety of product applications, including control of high-efficiency lighting sources, sustainable light control options, and daylight harvesting strategies.
- "The facility allows Lutron to effectively display our expandable lighting and shading control systems, enabling commercial spaces to save over 60 percent in lighting energy," said Tom Ike, vice president at Lutron.
- Lutron specification offices throughout the world offer commercial support for architects, specifiers, engineers, energy managers, system designers and their clients. This office allows the opportunity to experience the energy savings and explore the flexibility of Lutron solutions.
- Call or email to schedule an appointment for a private tour. Contact information for the specification office is:
- 1 Penn Plaza
- Suite 1714
- New York, NY 10119
- Phone: 212-989-1300
- Fax: 212-989-4445
- email: nyspec@lutron.com