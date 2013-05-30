Prysm Reveals Two Collaboration Videowall Solutions

Prysm Inc., a designer and manufacturer of videowall systems, has revealed two collaboration videowall solutions tailored for multi-purpose meeting rooms.
- Prysm videowalls break the barriers to collaboration with anywhere-in-the-room viewing angles. They complement performance leadership with smart sustainability, including best-in-class energy efficiency.
- Prysm is introducing two new standard products for collaboration meeting rooms: a 117-inch diagonal videowall for medium sized rooms and a 190-inch diagonal videowall for large rooms. These rooms are designed to increase team productivity by enabling the convergence of user-generated content, telepresence and collaborative applications into a unified experience on a large digital canvas. The new videowalls utilize Cisco TelePresence codecs and cameras, helping to deliver an exceptional in-person collaboration experience. Users can move and interact naturally during highly collaborative sessions through the combination of camera coverage, extremely efficient encoding and a broad visual canvas for presenting both people and content. Applications and video can be shared in real-time around the globe creating immersive, engaging and flexible multi-site collaboration experiences.
- “The launch of our new collaboration videowall solutions provides a new level of visual experience and collaboration possibilities for enterprises around the world,” said Amit Jain, president and CEO of Prysm. “With Cisco’s powerful and flexible codecs and cameras, we’re able to extend the Prysm visual experience through the telepresence and collaboration solutions offered by the global market leader in networking and communications.”
- “This is a great example of a company using Cisco technology—in this case our powerful codecs and cameras—to offer a unique solution in the marketplace,” said Randy Harrell, vice president, product management, TelePresence, Cisco. “Video is on the rise in the enterprise, and different tools with different levels of fidelity are needed for different experiences. We are pleased our standards-based technology can be used by Prysm to power its videowalls.”
- Prysm’s videowalls leverage LPD technology to create immersive and engaging user experiences. Prysm LPD videowalls deliver beautiful, brilliant images while maintaining image uniformity over the entire display area, according to the company. Free of motion blur and other video artifacts, they deliver bright and crisp images in normal ambient lighting. Thanks to the energy efficiency of LPD technology, Prysm videowalls consume less power and run cooler than any competing display solution, and require no additional electrical or HVAC infrastructure.
- Recent LPD videowall installations include: Wallenberg Auditorium at the Royal Swedish Academy of Engineering Sciences (IVA) building in Stockholm, IAC headquarters in New York, and Dubai Media.