Tri-Ed Technology Roadshow Comes to Anaheim

Tri-Ed will continue its comprehensive Technology Roadshow training program throughout 2013 — Dealers and integrators will want to mark their calendars for the Tri-Ed Roadshow coming to Anaheim, CA on Wednesday, November 13.

This free one-day event will be held at the DoubleTree by Hilton Anaheim, located at 100 the City Drive in Orange.

The Roadshow kicks off at 8 a.m. with registration and breakfast, followed by a variety of training classes and a tabletop Expo. In addition to Tri-Ed's IP Training class, other scheduled trainings will be led by: Aiphone, Altronix, Bosch, Ditek, D-Link, Geovision, Interlogix, Kantech/Tyco Security Products, Keri Systems, Nuvico, Panasonic, Samsung, Sony, VideoIQ and Vigitron.

The Expo Hall will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The schedule permits participants the flexibility of attending trainings or networking with manufacturers. Lunch will be served from noon to 1 p.m. Space is limited so attendees are encouraged to pre-register for the Roadshow at www.tri-ed.com.

Tri-Ed is hosting these one day Technology Roadshows throughout 2013 to familiarize customers with the latest technologies in the marketplace.

“These one day events are instrumental in educating our dealers on the rapidly changing technologies taking place in our industry, particularly within the IP video arena," said Pat Comunale, Tri-Ed president and CEO.