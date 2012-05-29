Altinex Releases VGA + Stereo Audio Input Module

- Altinex has announced the availability of the ISC2000 INTERA VGA + Stereo Audio Input Module.
- Designed for installation into a wall, the ISC2000 is a 1-In / 1-Out VGA + Audio line driver that provides a convenient method of transmitting video and audio signals to a remote display and audio receiver or amplifier.
- Ideal for multipurpose rooms or other areas where table or podium mounted AV connections may be impractical, the ISC2000 offers a female VGA-type 15-pin HD input connector and a stereo audio mini jack on its front panel. The rear panel offers two terminal block connectors: one for the connection of balanced stereo audio and the other for low voltage input power. Additionally, there is a 10-pin insulated displacement connector (IDC) for use with either the 5-BNC connector cable provided or the VGA output connector that is also included.
- The computer video RGB signals are passed through the ISC2000 while the video sync signals are buffered to ensure signal quality over extended cable runs. Similarly, the incoming unbalanced stereo audio signal is converted to balanced stereo audio on output—thus ensuring better signal transmission over long cable runs.
- The Altinex ISC2000 works within the Decora system as an insert module and fits into a standard 1-gang electrical enclosure. To match the décor of most any room, the ISC2000 is available in three colors. The ISC2000 and its power supply are sold as the ISC2000-PACK-I (ivory), ISC2000-PACK-B (black), and ISC2000-PACK-W (white). ISC2000 units and the model PS5503US power supply are also sold individually.
- “The ISC2000 is one of those Swiss Army knife-type AV solutions that make a terrific addition to any AV installation. Having convenient wall mount access to a room’s presentation display and sound system means that a presentation, instructional video, or other material can be viewed on a moment’s notice, thus facilitating impromptu instructional sessions,” said Grant Cossey, Altinex vice president of sales.