ihiji Adds Cloud-Based Network Scanning with Auto-Discovery

- ihiji has added cloud-based IP Network Scan and Auto-discovery as well as Internet Speed Testing to the list of available features for the ihiji invision system.
- With these new enhancements, ihiji’s cloud-based remote management solution for networks and connected devices better serves the needs of both Technology Integrators and Information Technology Professionals, allowing increased capabilities to detect, diagnose and resolve network issues, while saving the time and cost of troubleshooting or rolling a truck.
- One of the newest and most requested features ihiji released at no additional cost is a cloud based remote IP network scanning toolset that collects data about all of the inventory, or connected devices, on a given network and provides detailed inventory reporting as to the IP address, manufacturer, mac address, last seen and first seen instances. The new Auto-discovery feature can also convert devices into ihiji-managed devices, further simplifying the configuration process for technicians and IT managers.
- Designed for testing network latency and Internet connection quality, ihiji’s new cloud-based Internet Speed Test feature enables technology integrators and IT technicians to check and confirm network functionality and relative upload/download speeds at each of their client sites, either as part of regular maintenance or to assist in resolving service issues. In addition to current Internet quality, this feature also logs and charts connection quality over time, providing Internet latency, upload speed, download speed and network jitter information. A critical component of Service Level Agreements (SLAs) between clients and service providers, ihiji’s Online ISP Speed Test will benefit clients and service providers alike.
- “Adding cloud-based network scanning and an Internet speed test is not only a natural evolution of the ihiji invision system, it is a necessity,” said Stuart Rench, CEO and co-founder of ihiji. “While ihiji invision has been on the market since 2009 and is supported by a strong dealer base, we’ve been aggressively adding more robust network management features that better serve the specialized needs of both Technology Integrators and IT professionals. These new features represent two highly requested and essential additions to provide a more thorough cloud-based network management solution - especially for Cisco OnPlus users who are looking for a replacement to the now end-of-life product.”