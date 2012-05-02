Contemporary Research 232-ATSC+1 Tuner

Contemporary Research has introduced the new 232-ATSC+1, the fifth generation of its HDTV tuners.
- The new 232-ATSC+1 packs seven years of developments into a compact package so that two tuners can be mounted in one rack space. Other innovations include Ethernet, Web, RS-232 and IR control, front-panel USB for updates, and new text-based menus for easier setup. New digital technology for tuning has been added, with better response for marginal channels.
- The 232-ATSC+1 still channels every broadcast standard – cable, off-air, analog, digital, ATSC, and QAM. With an external RF-AB switcher, it can tune both cable and off-air TV channels.
- Contemporary Research president Scott Hetzler said, “We create crowd-sourced solutions. Over the generations of our HDTV tuners we’ve added many key features requested by designers and users. If an idea can expand options, fix problems, or simplify integration we make it happen."