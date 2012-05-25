Optomas EcoBright LED Projectors

- Fremont, Ca--Optoma has expanded its EcoBright line of lamp-free projectors with two LED projectors: the 300-LED lumen TL30W and the 500-LED lumen TL50W.
- Intended for mobile professionals who want power, portability, and anytime performance, both projectors offer wireless connectivity to any WiFi-capable PC, Smartphone, or tablet, and both also come with a built-in MS Office Viewer for PC-free operation.
- Available now, the TL30W carries an end-user price $549, while the TL50W is available for $649. The projectors carry a premium warranty package: three-year Optoma Express Replacement Service warranty or 10,000 hours on light source, whichever comes first.
- Both the TL30W and TL50W deliver bright, crisp images in WXGA resolution. Built with “power presentation on the go” concept, the compact 7.2” x 1.8” x 4.4” TL30W weighs only 1.4 lbs. and fits easily into any briefcase or handbag. The TL50W delivers even more brightness in a slightly larger, 2.5 lb. package that measures 8.7” x 1.7” x 6.7” and will also fit comfortably into a briefcase.
- Being in the EcoBright projector line, both models are adopting Solid State Illumination technology and use an LED light source.
- While the TL30W delivers 300 LED lumens brightness, and the TL50W 500 LED lumens, both provide a contrast ratio of 3000:1. Instant On/Off is another non-lamp advantage and virtually eliminates the start up time. In addition to saving presenters’ set up and break down time the Auto Keystone feature that automatically detects the projection environment, is another trouble-free design with the TL series.
- On both models, a wireless dongle (included) allows wireless connectivity to iPhones and Android-based Smartphones, as well as to WiFi-capable tablets, in addition to PCs. The TL30W and TL50W empower business travelers even further with PC-free convenience. Built-in MS Office Viewer, combined with the 2GB onboard storage capacity or expanded memory space through micro SD/SD card slot or USB slot, remove the need for any computer connection and make each TL model a true standalone presentation solution. The MS Office Viewer supports the most commonly-used Microsoft Office files, including past and present versions of PowerPoint, Word, Excel, as well as Adobe PDF files, JPEG, and BMP images, and most common video file formats: H.264 (AVI, MOV, MP4, 3GP), MPEG4 (AVI), Xvid (AVI), MJPEG (AVI).
- The user interface on both TL30W and TL50W has also been designed to provide faster, easier access to essential functions and features when operating PC-free. Users can easily access preloaded documents and files directly on the projector with only a few clicks. Instead of a traditional “drill-down” menu design, Optoma incorporates six intelligent function keys and a home key. Specific functions are assigned to each key and those functions change depending on the menu level, resulting in users having single-key access to often-used functions.
- The WXGA resolution (1280 x 800 pixels) produces vivid images in 16:10 aspect ratio, making the TL models a perfect match for most computer and movie formats, and these projectors provide a full complement of I/O ports, including mini HDMI, VGA-in, micro USB, USB for flash drives, a 2.5mm AV input jack (for composite video and stereo audio-in), and a 3.5 mm audio-out jack. This gives users the ability to connect to just about any output device, including computers, tablets, smart phones, gaming consoles, digital cameras and camcorders, or external speakers. The TL30W includes a microSD slot, while the TL50W incorporates a full size SD card slot, giving both up to 32 GB of additional storage.