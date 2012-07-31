Pacific Media Associates Reveals 'Top Selling Projectors'

Pacific Media Associates (PMA) has posted their recent results to the 'Top Selling Projectors' area of their website.

For more than a dozen years, Pacific Media Associates (PMA) has collected monthly sell-through data from leading North American projector dealers, retailers, web resellers and distributors. Their Tracking Service family of monthly reports offers timely sell-through data and analysis on unit sales, true volume-weighted street prices, and inventories of front projectors for these channels.

Each month, Pacific Media Associates posts the Top 5 Lists for the following categories:

High-End (4000+ lumens) Projectors – This “Top 5 list is compiled from data collected from PMA’s monthly Pro AV Projector Tracking Service sample, which is made up of North American dealers and integrators. The June 2012 results show that Epson had four of the top five selling models, by unit volume, in the June sample. The Epson PL Pro G5450WU, Epson PL Pro G5750WU, Epson PowerLite 1945W and Epson PL Pro G5650W took the first, third, fourth and fifth spots, respectively. Hitachi rounded out the “Top 5” with the CP-WX4021N filling the number two spot.

Mainstream (1000 to 3999 lumens) Projectors – This “Top 5 list is compiled from data collected from PMA’s monthly Distributor Projector Tracking Service sample, which is made up of North American distributors. The June results show that InFocus clinched three of the top 5 selling projectors spots, by unit volume, with the InFocus IN114, InFocus IN112 and InFocus IN1112 filling the number two, three and four positions. The Epson PowerLite 93+ took the number one spot and the NEC NP-V260X rounded out the “Top 5."