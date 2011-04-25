X2O Powers Age.Net at Parkway Senior Center

X2O Media's Xpresenter Xe Dynamic DS digital signage solution is powering the Age.Net senior health and wellness digital delivery system at the Parkway Senior Center in Utica, NY, part of the Oneida County Office for Aging & Continuing Care.

With Xpresenter Xe, Age.Net is able to provide important information on nutrition, chronic disease self-management, health care planning, and much more to seniors. The solution also keeps seniors up to date with real-time weather and news tickers.

Installed by VIZIONefx, a New York based provider of digital communications and content delivery systems, Age.Net provides visitors to the Parkway Senior Center with a specialized channel for important educational content. Currently, Xpresenter Xe is powering one screen in the center's main gathering area, with plans to incorporate screens in all lounges, facility-wide.

The Parkway Senior Center, part of the Parkway Community Center for all ages, is a pilot site for what will be a digital signage network that spans several senior centers, daybreak facilities, and Office for Aging & Continuing Care senior community outreach locations. This will allow sites to share information easily, providing significant cost savings while engaging seniors through a centralized platform.

"For the Office for Aging & Continuing Care, flexibility in content scheduling was a major requirement for Age.Net. Too much information on the screen at one time can be overwhelming to senior viewers, so they needed a digital signage solution that made it simple to segment content," said Matt Oswalt, president of VIZIONefx. "We chose the Xpresenter Xe Dynamic DS solution because it provides this flexibility with robust scheduling features, making it very easy to schedule content so that it is conveyed and received in the right way, allowing it to resonate fully with seniors. Currently, we are managing content, but it will ultimately be a shared responsibility, with the Office for Aging & Continuing Care uploading content through X2O's easy-to-use Web portal."