Video Mount Products New Mount

- Video Mount Products, provider of mounting solutions, has announced their new FP-LFVB flush wall mount for large flat panels is now shipping. With an MSRP of $96.95, the low profile FP-LFVB holds most large flat panels from 42- to 63-inches and up to 150 lbs.
- “Our new FP-LFVB flush wall mount has been designed for numerous applications, most importantly for those installs where a large flat panel needs to be mounted as close as possible to the wall,” explained Keith Fulmer, president of Video Mount Products. “The FP-LFVB is installer and user friendly, reducing installation time for multiple installs, including residential, commercial, educational, and professional applications.”
- Installed at only .85 inches off the wall, the FP-LFVB has been designed with today’s new thin and light LCD and LED panels in mind. The FP-LFVB has a maximum flat panel hole pattern of 890mm x 540mm and comes in a black powder coat finish. A silver powder coat finish is also available (FP-LFV).
- “The aesthetically complementary FP-LFVB is the answer for situations where large and sometimes heavy flat screens need to be flush wall mounted, no matter the application,” added Fulmer. “Installers can also be rest assured that they are getting the quality and performance that come with each and every Video Mount Product mount that we’ve built our reputation on during the past 16 years.”
- For more information on the FP-LFVB, visit www.videomount.com
Topics