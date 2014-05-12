Crest Audio CKd Power Amplifiers

- The CKd Power Amplifiers combine the legendary overbuilt power supply design made famous by the Crest Audio Pro 200 with NexSys networking functionality and an ultra-lightweight class D topology. The design centers around an ultra-high efficiency amplifier output circuit that reduces weight while increasing output power, reliability and thermal efficiency.
- The CKd Series offers four multi-channel models to meet the needs of demanding audio installations. The CKd 1208 and CKd 1204 provide 1,250 Watts per channel in eight and four channels, respectively, while the CKd 608 and CKd 604 provide 625 Watts per channel in eight and four channels. Each amplifier channel will operate to rated power in direct 70-volt, 100-volt, 8-ohm or 4-ohm modes, configurable per channel.
- CKd amplifiers are networkable through Crest Audio’s Nx Dante-8 and Nx Cobranet-8 NexSys control modules and either Crest Audio NexSys 5 or Peavey MediaMatrix NWare software programs for advanced control and audio routing. The Nx Dante-8 and Nx Cobranet-8 modules fit into the rear bay of CKd Series power amps and support all NexSys functions, DSP functions and Dante digital audio I/O (via 1 gigabit ethernet connection) or Cobranet digital audio I/O (via 100baseT connection).
- A Control Voltage input is included on each channel to allow external gain control, while the Fault output on each channel allows the CKd power amps to be wired to other monitoring systems. In addition, users can conserve energy by disabling channels that are not in use.
- The CKd Series includes Crest Audio's exclusive ACL (Active Clip Limiting), which automatically reduces gain at the onset of clipping to prevent amplifier and load damage, and IGM (Instantaneous Gain Modulation), which monitors load current to protect against overloading.