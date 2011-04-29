Stampede Brings AV Tour to San Francisco

Stampede is bringing its Big Book of AV Tour to the Nob Hill Masonic Center in San Francisco, CA, on May 5.

This year’s Big Book of AV Tour is a 14-city tour in which Stampede brings industry experts, training, and manufacturers directly to its dealers.

Highlights of the San Francisco show include:

* Dr. William Coggshall speaking on the current trends in the projector market and his future outlook.

* Dr. S. Ann Earon speaking on seven steps for successful video conferencing and communication essentials for successful video conferencing.

* rAVe Social Media for the ProAV installer, system contractor and AV-related direct marketers.

* Sony Video Conferencing — An exclusive opportunity for attendees to learn about Stampede’s new Sony video conferencing line.

* LG Supersign — Digital signage by LG.

* Accessorize Me! — With a focus on high-margin accessories, dealers will learn about merchandising opportunities for bundles, deals, refurbished products, mounts and more.

“If you are an integrator, installer, architect, or in any way involved in the ProAV industry in the Bay area this event should be a must-attend for you,” said Kevin Kelly, Stampede president and COO. “There are so many great opportunities at this year’s shows. From learning about our new Sony video conferencing division to social media, you can’t beat our show for packing in valuable information and bringing it straight to dealers.”

Each attendee will be eligible for hourly prize drawings and will receive a Tour Welcome Kit that will include a $50 American Express gift card. Registered attendees will also receive 25 copies of the Big Book of AV customized with their logo.