Colombian DOOH Network Selects BroadSign Software

- Colombian digital signage network operator Enmedio Comunicacion Digital will deploy BroadSign's technology platform across its networks with plans for growth in the coming months.
- Enmedio Comunicacion Digital operates advertising and corporate networks in Colombia's most prominent cities. Its advertising arm, Enmedio Advertising Networks, has deployed over 1600 digital displays in more than 830 high-traffic venues across the country.
- Enmedio Corporate Networks, a managed services network, runs 150 screens for companies such as Citibank, Dupont and Coca-Cola. Together, its two business units reach over 28 million people monthly across a range of venue types such as office buildings, banks, shopping centers, airports, hotels, hospitals, gyms, bars, restaurants, universities, hair salons and spas. Enmedio is now set to expand to 2000 digital signs by the end of 2012 and over 6000 displays by 2015.
- "BroadSign's segmentation capabilities allow us to deliver the right message to the right people at the right time," said Enmedio CEO, Sebastian Obregon.
- "We are excited to welcome Enmedio to the BroadSign family and look forward to supporting their endeavors in the coming years," said BroadSign CEO, Brian Dusho.
- "Our relationship is yet another testament to the strong ties that bind us to the South American market. We are proud to see Enmedio carry the BroadSign banner as they undertake their significant expansion efforts," he concluded.
