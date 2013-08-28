InfoComm Rental Staging Roadshow Sept 17 Orlando

The InfoComm/NewBay Media Rental & Staging Roadshow, Orlando edition, is locked and loaded and ready for its Sept. 17th date at Full Sail University. Full Sail is the perfect venue for the event– last year’s stop there brought together some of the industry’s top players for a day of education, tech tool demos, and networking that took full advantage of the unique venue. (BTW– the staging technology in use at the amazing and huge Full Sail auditorium puts many a corporate event stage to shame.)

So if you missed the Roadshow at Full Sail University last fall, don't miss the event at Full Sail on Sept. 17th. (Link to register, below.)

Midori Connolly will present, explaining new tools to cater to the hyper-connected group of people at today’s live events who want to interact with the content not be passive "audience"– and even drive, to some extent, the overall experience they have at an event. Midori demos in her presentation a variety of specific Apps– beyond just social media apps– for presenter/audience interaction and large screen/small screen interaction.

And we’ve also put together a special Roundtable — where a select panel of some of the country's top players ask and answer: Are You Ready for a New Staging Industry Landscape? On the panel will be: Les Goldberg, CEO of LMG; Tom Kervitsky, TEK Productions; Colin Murphy, Bungalow Scenic Studios; and Kevin McKnight, General Manager Orlando, Production Resource Group.

Register here:

http://www.avnetwork.com/rentalstagingroadshow

Les Goldberg, the president and CEO of LMG– one of the world's most successful staging companies– will anchor a special panel discussion the Roadshow at Full Sail.

Here’s the agenda:

InfoComm/NewBay Media Rental & Staging RoadShow, at Full Sail University, Winter Park, Florida

September 17, 2013

8:15am – 5 pm

8:15am – 9:00am: Registration | Coffee | Exhibitor Showcase

8:45 – 9:00am: Introduction | David Keene, Executive Editor, NewBay Media; and Full Sail President Garry Jones

9:00am- 10:00am: Technical Presentation (Live Event Staging Issues) | Andre LeJeune, CTS

Andre LeJeune is a staff instructor at InfoComm International, specializing in training for live events. LeJeune has over 35 years of staging and presentation expertise. He began his career in concert touring, later moving to AV staging for national touring accounts. He has been involved with InfoComm since the 80’s, serving twice as chair of the Professional Education and Training Committee as well as authoring and presenting classes at the Institute for Professional Development and seminars at InfoComm. InfoComm (1RU)

10:00 - 11:00am: Networks and Server Technology for Entertainment

Full Sail University, NewBay Media, and a special guest will outline the latest developments and techniques for video network and media server workflow, for live event production.

11:00 – 11:15am: Break

Midori Connolly (who will present at the Full Sail Roadshow Sept. 17th) shown here at the July 31st Roadshow in NYC, explaining new tools to cater to the hyperconnected group of people at today’s live events who want to interact with that content– and even drive, to some extent, the overall experience they have at an event. Midori demos in her presentation a variety of specific Apps– beyond just social media apps– for presenter/audience interaction and large screen/small screen interaction.

11:15 – 12:15: The Digital Culture at Live Events– New Tools For the Stager.

Midori Connolly will explain how Social media has created an environment where multi-directional communication and a high-level of interactivity are the norm– and she’ll show you specific new tools and Apps to stay ahead of the curve. People are no longer only educated by professional instructors, but rely on their peers for information and learning. No longer do they want pre-selected content thrust at them from a big screen, but they want to live inside of an experience, and help create it as they go. From hybrid events to the second screen, content consumption is about an on-demand, digital medium. How do stagers keep up with this trend? A look at trends and at specific Apps and platforms.

Midori Connolly is:

- Principal, Chief AVGirl

- Chief, InfoComm International Rental and Staging Council

- Co-Chair, AV Committee for ASTM Environmentally Sustainable Meeting Standards

- Platinum Speaker, Meeting Professionals International

- Best-in-Class Speaker, Professional Convention Managers Association

12:15 – 1:45pm: Networking Lunch & Exhibit Showcase Open

1:15 - 2:00pm: (Optional) Tour of Full Sail facilities for Roadshow professional attendees and Video and ProAV industry manufacturers.

2:15 – 3:30pm:Special Session: Industry Roundtable: Are You Ready for a New Staging Industry Landscape?

The Staging industry is back, big time, with stagers busier than they have been for years. But it’s a new industry, with new requirements for technical skills, new business models, and shortened timelines for budgeting and production.

Top industry players will address what it takes to succeed in this market– whether you’re just coming out of school/training or repositioning your self or your company for a “new normal”.

- Moderator: Mark Johnson, Show Production Program Manager at Full Sail University

- Les Goldberg, CEO of LMG

- Tom Kervitsky, TEK Productions

- Colin Murphy, Bungalow Scenic Studios

- Kevin McKnight, General Manager, Orlando, Production Resource Group (PRG)





3:30 – 3:45: Break

3:45 - 5:00pm: Networking Reception & Exhibitor Showcase Open

Register here:



www.avnetwork.com/rentalstagingroadshow