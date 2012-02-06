Christie Launches Content Management Solution

Christie has announced the official launch of its Christie JumpStart content management solution.
- Christie JumpStart targets architectural markets including museums, universities, stadiums, corporate offices and retail stores needing high resolution, reliable content playback across large video walls. Rental stagers will also benefit from JumpStart's speed and ease of setup, and support for unique display configurations.
- "Christie is leading the way in developing simple, user-friendly solutions for integrated, large-format, digital displays," said Richard Heslett, senior product manager, Business Products, Christie. "Christie JumpStart can be used with any digital display that has up to four inputs, and is the ideal companion for small and medium-sized Christie MicroTiles video walls - giving customers the ability to get the most out of their MicroTiles displays."
- Combining user-friendly JumpStart software with reliable HP hardware, Christie JumpStart enables users to position and play back a wide range of content including video, graphics, applications, Blu-ray and DVD movies, remote video sources, color swatches and text.
- When used with Christie MicroTiles, Christie JumpStart communicates directly with the master External Control Unit (ECU), automatically picking the best resolution for the MicroTiles canvas, regardless of shape or cabling layout, and showing the location of every tile so that snapping content into position is a breeze.