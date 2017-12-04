Christie Expanding D Series Lineup

Christie is expanding its D Series lineup with three new value-priced single-lamp models, which are available with up to 8100 ISO lumens and both WUXGA and HD resolutions.



The new Christie D Series projectors offer 65,000:1 contrast ratio, 3,000 hours of lamp life, and easy integration – making them ideal for higher education, business, museums, houses of worship, government facilities, and selected rental and staging venues where they seamlessly integrate into any environment.

“For the more budget-minded user, the new LWU720i-D, LWU620i-D and LHD720i-D projectors are the most viable alternative to laser phosphor projectors, given their high brightness and feature-rich design at roughly half the cost of competitive laser-phosphor units,” said Jim Hall, senior product manager, Christie. “Customers can also continue to use their full D Series lens suite – including the Ultra Short Throw (UST) lens – for even greater installation flexibility. And with new, more efficient 3LCD panels, these news models provide even better color and brightness than before.”