Yamaha CL Series Digital Consoles

- Yamaha Commercial Audio Systems has introduced its CL Series of digital consoles, a Dante network-based console featuring remote I/O for a faster, more responsive Yamaha system solution. All three CL models in the Centralogic series, only differentiated by frame size and input capability, feature 24 mix buses, eight matrix buses, plus stereo and mono outputs, and 16 DCAs. The footprint of all three CL consoles is small yet powerful, and has been developed specifically for sound reinforcement applications such as performing arts venues, theaters, houses of worship, touring, and remote broadcast. All CL consoles are configured with a top panel center section with a comprehensive selected channel section, a new 16-bit color LED back-lit touchscreen, four user-defined knobs, a built-in help system, and two-track USB recorder/player section.