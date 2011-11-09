ISF-C Offers Two-Day Calibration Course

InfoComm and numerous manufacturers, distributors, resellers, and end users have partnered with ISF Commercial to bring a comprehensive display calibration certification program to the commercial audiovisual and digital signage industries.

The course is designed to bring an individual the education they need, according to the company, from an understanding of display technology and design to in-depth technical training in display calibration.

The ISF-C two-day course teaches the science of light and color and how the human eye reacts to the images it sees.

ISF Commercial Training and Certification Course Outline:

* Introduction and Course Goals

* Benefits of ISF Commercial

* Why Calibration?

* Light, Color, and the Human Eye

* Specifications and What They Mean

* Resolution, Aspect Ratio, and Scaling

* Understanding Display Inputs

* Display Technologies

* Lamps and Illumination

* Screen Technology Basics

* Projection System Design Considerations

* 3D Technologies

* Video Walls, Matching

* Calibration 101

* Advanced Calibration