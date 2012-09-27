IAC Unveils High-Resolution Video Wall

IAC and Prysm, Inc. have unveiled two new video walls in the lobby of the IAC headquarters, located in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York City.
- The Frank Gehry-designed IAC HQ is home to many of IAC’s Internet and media companies. The new installation features a super high-resolution video wall using Prysm’s Laser Phosphor Display (LPD), a display technology delivering life-size images using low-power, solid–state lasers. The two walls will deliver more than 50 million pixels combined, and will reduce power and cooling costs by 70 percent over the previous projection technology.
- “The new technology displayed in the IAC HQ’s video walls sets the standard for green technology,” said Vincent Luciani, chief information officer of IAC. “We expect to dramatically decrease our energy costs while simultaneously providing an unparalleled viewing experience for our hundreds of clients and thousands of employees and visitors that attend events at the IAC HQ each year.”
- “Our momentum is growing as Prysm installations continue to populate some of the most well-known international organizations. We are very excited to support IAC, a name synonymous with success,” said Amit Jain, CEO and founder of Prysm. “This installation demonstrates Prysm’s immersive experiences and its image uniformity over the long life of these displays does not require regular adjustments leading to fast ROI as well.”
- Prysm’s new LPD technology gives designers the freedom to create video content in any shape, size or format. IAC HQ’s video displays consist of two separate walls. The west wall measures nearly 120-feet wide by 10-feet tall, consisting of over 43 million pixels, and the east wall measures 20-feet wide by 10-feet tall, displaying 7.3 million pixels. The two walls deliver close to 180-degree field of views, leading to immersive views from any angle in the large event space.