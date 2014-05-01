Blackmagic Design ATEM 2 M/E Production Studio 4K

- Blackmagic Design announced ATEM 2 M/E Production Studio 4K, a new extremely powerful 2 M/E based Ultra HD live production switcher with 20 6G-SDI inputs, SuperSource layering engine, and much more for $3,995.
- The new ATEM 2 M/E Production Studio 4K includes 20 independent SD, HD or Ultra HD 4K video inputs with each input featuring a full frame synchronizer. ATEM 2 M/E Production Studio 4K also includes all the features expected from a professional switcher, including chroma key, transitions, DVE, media pool, downstream keyers, audio mixer, two multi view outputs, and 6G-SDI and HDMI 4K video connections.
- This new high end model of the ATEM Production Studio family includes all the powerful features of the other models as well as the exciting SuperSource multi layer processor. SuperSource provides customers with a completely separate five layer switcher with the power of four picture in picture DVEs and four keyers assigned to any ATEM video input. SuperSource allows for multi camera interviews or picture in picture production while leaving all M/Es, keyers, and the DVE completely free for other tasks.
- ATEM 2 M/E Production Studio 4K supports 6G-SDI so it can be switched between most SD, HD, and Ultra HD video formats instantly. Ultra HD is four times the resolution of regular high definition video for a massive 3840 x 2160 frame size. The new 6G-SDI and HDMI 4K video connections effortlessly handle Ultra HD and customers can connect all cameras using a single cable. There is also a high definition down converted HD-SDI program output for when the switcher is operating in Ultra HD formats, but a regular HD program feed is required.
- The ATEM 2 M/E Production Studio 4K features a strong and elegant two rack unit machined aluminum front panel based design. The front panel keypad lets customers select between each of the six independent auxiliary output sources and the five inch LCD screen provides instant feedback on the status of the auxiliary output. The aux switching is also a valuable tech monitoring tool for setting up and for live aux switching during production.
- The ATEM 2 M/E Production Studio 4K includes the ATEM Software Control Panel for both Mac and Windows that provides complete control of the switcher from a laptop or desktop computer. This software provides full control of transitions, keyers, built in audio mixer and switcher settings. If customers prefer working with a traditional hardware control panel they can add either a ATEM 1 M/E Broadcast Panel or ATEM 2 M/E Broadcast Panel.
- ATEM 2 M/E Production Studio 4K features two built in multi view monitoring outputs so customers can view all sources on a single SDI monitor or HDMI TV. Because the multi view outputs are down converted to HD, even when operating in Ultra HD, customers can still use commonly available HD monitors or televisions. Each of the two multi view outputs includes independent views for program, preview and 8 switcher sources.
- ATEM 2 M/E Production Studio 4K includes the same high quality transitions found on regular high definition professional switchers, but now all these transitions operate in native Ultra HD. Customers get the choice of mix, dip and wipe effects with full control of the transition type, pattern, length and other attributes. ATEM 2 M/E Production Studio 4K includes 2 built in media players that can store up to 32 full resolution Ultra HD still frames with key and fill. Media players are ideal for lower third name straps, logos and more. ATEM 2 M/E Production Studio 4K also includes a Photoshop plug in that allows direct download of graphics and titles from Photoshop to the switcher.
- For seamless multi layering, ATEM 2 M/E Production Studio 4K includes 4 upstream keyers and 2 downstream keyers. The upstream keyers includes independent chroma, pattern, shaped and linear keying. These keyers are independent of the SuperSource processor which adds another five layers to the massive number of layers available in this switcher.
- A built in audio mixer is also included that allows any switcher to use embedded HDMI and SDI audio from cameras as well as external audio from the analog XLR and HiFi audio inputs. Customers can use the mixer in direct input mixing or in audio follow video where the audio from each camera will automatically be cross faded while switching. The analog audio inputs are great for microphones, audio mixers or music players.
- ATEM 2 M/E Production Studio 4K uses an aviation grade operating system that ensures mission critical reliability, unlike cheap computer based switchers that interrupt video if the computer crashes.
- “With a flood of Ultra HD televisions hitting the market, consumers are gearing up for an amazing transition into a cinema viewing experience in the home! This new ATEM 2 M/E Production Studio 4K is a massive switcher that’s $1000 less than the model it replaces, but features a better design, better technology and many more inputs, plus of course the ability to operate in Ultra HD!” said Grant Petty, CEO, Blackmagic Design. “Live production is the fastest way to generate massive amounts of Ultra HD content quickly and live events offer some of the most exciting sources for entertainment. We think even the largest broadcaster will find the new ATEM 2 M/E Production Studio 4K has all the features and inputs they require for large complex live production jobs!”