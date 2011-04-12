Barix Integrated into Singlewire InformaCast

Zurich, Switzerland--Barix's Audio over IP devices and contact closure interfaces are now qualified for integration into Singlewire InformaCast solutions for professional security applications.

InformaCast is a mass notification platform that allows users to simultaneously send audio streams and text messages to multiple IP phones, IP speaker end points, computer desktops and overhead paging systems.

Systems integrators deploying InformaCast systems can now use Barix Exstreamer decoders and Annuncicom two-way audio devices for encoding/decoding to distribute IP audio streams to end points. Integrators can further enhance systems by installing Barix Barionet devices for interfacing to a variety of systems.

Singlewire Software targets its InformaCast software solution for organizations requiring emergency broadcasts, multi-location paging, and complex audio scheduling needs. Live, pre-recorded and scheduled announcements are dispatched from a single button on an IP phone or PC. The addition of Barix Audio over IP hardware adds more interface options to the InformaCast suite for two-way audio support and tighter integration to loudspeakers.

The integration of Barionet devices allows integration and alarm triggers to and from real-world interfaces such as relays, horns, contact closures, push buttons and displays. Barionet devices are open-standards-compliant, intelligent IP I/O controllers that directly interface to common electrical interfaces. Devices are programmable for special cases such as the extraction of alarming information from a serial data interface.

"Barix has a great reputation in the industry for manufacturing high-quality products and providing scalable solutions to their customers," said Ken Bywaters, executive vice president of product development at Singlewire. "By making these systems compliant with Singlewire InformaCast, Barix customers will gain the value of industry-leading software tools to manage and deliver a host of next-generation notification solutions."