Delta Releases Ultra Bright Outdoor SMD LED Technology

- Delta Products Corp. has released its new 10mm outdoor SMD LED technology. Specifically designed for outdoor use, the S-10 weighs in at 22 lbs. per tile, yet includes a super-rugged IP66 front and back protection rating.
- The S-10’s unique all-weather design ensures reliability under the toughest operating conditions, the company says, while offering front and back access for ease of service. The S-10 provides wide viewing angles as well as the highest brightness and contrast in its class.
- “At a time when many LED brands are shifting their focus toward reducing prices at the risk of lower visual performance and product longevity, Delta is bucking that trend by introducing only the highest quality display products that use the finest quality components available today,” said Tod Gooch, national sales manager of Delta Displays. “Our new S-10 LED tile offers superior performance in all weather and lighting conditions at a competitive price and the S-10 is built to last.”